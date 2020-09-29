Chicago Med season 6 spoilers: How the health crisis hits home







As we prepare for the premiere of Chicago Med season 6 this fall, it goes without saying that current events will be included. It’s impossible for them not to be. This series has always been about tackling things that doctors are dealing with in the real world, and we have a better sense now of just how things will be addressed.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, franchise boss Dick Wolf did his best to detail in particular how all of One Chicago is handling this subject matter, and let’s just say that it’s going to vary in some form depending on the show.

“As our Chicago shows return, of course, the [current] pandemic will be reflected … On Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., there will be references to the pandemic but they will be more subtle. For example, fewer civilians in the bullpen in Chicago Fire. But Chicago Med will address the pandemic head-on. There will be a [virus-related] unit in the hospital, incoming patients will be tested by paramedics, and one character will be recovering from the disease. It will be part of daily life, and adjustments will be made.”

Having one character suffering from the aftereffects of the virus is the sort of thing that is concerning, but it also can’t be surprising given how many real-life health professionals have faced this struggle in their own lives. This is a part of the sacrifice that goes with the profession these days. While the pandemic may not be central to every storyline all season, we imagine that it won’t be going away anytime soon, either.

Chicago Med is already in production; meanwhile, new episodes of Chicago Fire and Chicago PD will be starting up work early next month. Hopefully, more news will come out on them soon.

Related News – Be sure to check out some of the latest casting news

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Med season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news related to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







