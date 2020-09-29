Outlander season 6: Is there finally a filming estimate?







Do we now have a good sense as to when filming for Outlander season 6 is going to begin? We wouldn’t say that anything is official, but we’re starting to at least get a sense of things.

According to a new report coming in from UK Casting News, the sixth season of the Starz drama could begin work in January. That is certainly later than what we previously expected/hoped, which was that filming could kick off at some point this fall. Yet, we understand the nature of things right now amidst the global health crisis. Rising numbers of cases in Scotland as of late make the current climate challenging, and that’s without even considering the needs that a specific show like Outlander has. This is one with a large cast, let alone a number of extras required and subject matter where social distancing is not always easy. You can’t exactly write in a global pandemic into a period piece.

So when you consider all of the information, a January filming window suddenly makes sense — even if it means a rather-frigid production given how beastly Scotland can be that time of year. The most important thing to us is that things are hopefully safe enough for the show to film early next year, since there is always a risk of further delays.

In the end, though, there are far more important things at the moment than the show getting back to work soon. Safety has to be the top priority, and we hope that the cast and crew continue to stay healthy for however long we’re all left waiting for production. There are some things to tide us over, including the upcoming Men in Kilts and then also Clanlands, the book written by Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish all about their time filming their adventures in Scotland. Let’s cross our fingers that the world gets a little bit safer, and that we’ll be able to revisit Fraser’s Ridge at some point either in late 2021 or early 2022. Odds are, the Droughtlander is going to be a long one.

