





Entering tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 29 episode, we felt like Carole Baskin was probably going to be a goner by the end of it. Nothing that we saw with her Lion King themed routine made us think that people were going to be aggressively excited to start casting votes in her direction.

So did that change when we got around to the results at the end of the show? The bottom two tonight were Anne & Keo and then also Carole & Pasha. The elimination here wasn’t a shock — there was no justification in the world for keeping Carole Baskin around. There was no real debate here — it was a unanimous decision by the judges to send Carole home, and even Carole has to know that. She’s not a great dancer, but she seemed to take her exit in stride.

Carole’s participation on Dancing with the Stars was always controversial, mostly due to Tiger King and all of the headlines that were around it. We never quite understood what her fan base was, so we can’t quite say that we are surprised people weren’t coming out to vote for her. Now, the competition gets a tad more interesting since the worst dancers are gone already. Where will things go from here? We’ll have to wait to find out!

