The Bachelorette: Chris Harrison cast reveal coming tomorrow







Want to get a sense as to what is coming up within the world of The Bachelorette? Based on current indications, tomorrow is going to be quite a busy day!

In a new post on Twitter (see below), show host Chris Harrison revealed that come tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern), you will have a chance to meet all of the men competing on Clare Crawley’s upcoming season … and there’s a lot of them. We know that Clare originally had a group of specific guys chosen for her, but some were dropped and changed after filming was initially delayed. Since then, producers went back and rejiggered the cast to make it more suitable for Clare, who was significantly older than many of her original suitors. There’s likely a larger variance when it comes to age now.

Want to get some more news on The Bachelorette in video form right now? Then watch some of the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have some further news coming soon…

Beyond just Clare, Harrison also notes that he may address some of the “rumors” that are out there tomorrow. Just remember this — The Bachelorette and this franchise at large has quite a habit of hyping things up and then making you wait forever for answers. The big rumor that is out there right now is that Tayshia Adams is stepping in for Clare midway through the season, and we have a hard time thinking that this is false with all of the smoke that is out there.

The Bachelorette is going to be premiering on ABC when you get around to October 13.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you most want to see on Clare’s season of The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some other insight when it comes to the show. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

.@chrisbharrison will be announcing the men LIVE tomorrow at 2pm PST / 5pm EST!! Get ready! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/uBwdixQQAr — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) September 28, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







