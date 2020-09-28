Yellowstone season 4: Is there reason to hope for Beth’s future







Are we hopeful that Beth Dutton is going to survive on Yellowstone season 4? Well, for the time being it’s hard to know precisely what to believe.

Here is what we know for the time being — Kelly Reilly is at least in Montana, or at least that is what we’ve seen in recent Instagram Stories. This does not confirm that her character survives the events of the season 3 finale, but it does seem to strongly suggest that Reilly still has more work to do.

In general terms, we do feel reasonably optimistic that we are going to see Beth survive the dangerous cliffhanger at the end of season 5, mostly because this story is going to be missing a great deal with her not a part of it. Beth is one of the show’s most dynamic characters — she is bold, unafraid to make hard decisions, and she can generate conflict in an almost-instant period of time. There ultimately aren’t a whole lot of people out there who can replace her, and if Yellowstone does want to enforce the whole mantra of “no one is safe,” there are other people that they could remove from the equation. Just think along the lines here of people like Kayce or Jimmy, who are also still in jeopardy.

We know that the wait for new episodes is still set to be long, given that new episodes are not slated to premiere until some point in 2021. Be prepared to keep on waiting…

