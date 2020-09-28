The Boys season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Starlight’s new crisis







We’re a handful of days now from the arrival of The Boys season 2 episode 7 on Amazon, and there are a lot of singular stories that should prove to be jaw-dropping.

Based on the latest promo below, though, one stands out head and shoulders above the rest: The pretty-terrible spot that Starlight now finds herself in. She’s put herself in a position where she is absolutely on the line because of her allegiances to Hughie, and now Homelander and Stormfront have called her out publicly as a traitor to the Seven. It’s hard to think that’s going to go over well. Homelander has the misbegotten adoration of so many people all over the world, while Stormfront is a master manipulator with some real skill when it comes to precisely how people think much of the time.

Meanwhile, this upcoming episode is going to feature a lot of trouble for Hughie and Lamplighter both as they go on an operation, one that may require the latter’s past connections to the Supe world in a big way. There may also be somewhat of a Homelander origin story in here — we’ve seen some of it before, but we do still have questions aplenty surrounding why he became the person that he has over time and if there are any particular vulnerabilities that can be exploited even more.

Given that episode 7 is going to bring you pretty close to the finale, you have to imagine that the tension in this story is going to skyrocket — and soon.

