The Orville season 3: Seth MacFarlane explains wait for filming to resume







The Orville season 3 is happening — yet, it does not appear as though it is going to arrive on Hulu in the super-near future. New episodes entered production last October, but in the spring everything was halted due to the onset of the global health crisis. This is a show with a long post-production cycle, and that in itself means that the wait is even longer. At this point, you can go ahead and throw a 2020 premiere completely out the window … though we weren’t super-optimistic about it months ago, either.

For some more news on The Orville in video form, be sure to watch the latest on the series below! Once you do just that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist. We’ll have further news coming that you don’t want to miss.

So what is taking it so long for this show to resume filming, especially since some other scripted programs are back to work? Star/executive producer Seth MacFarlane sat down recently with his co-star Jessica Szohr on Instagram (see below), and he explains that logistics are harder with a show like this than the vast majority of other programs out there:

“For a show with a lot of prosthetic makeup that requires close contact, a lot of background artists [like this one] … it’s a big job, and you want to make sure you do it in a way that keeps everyone safe and secure. Once we have those protocols figured out, we will start up again and you will get more Orville.”

The extras and the prosthetic makeup are really the things that The Orville can’t compromise, since they would be almost impossible for the series to explain in any form. We’re fine with waiting — we know that the quality will make it worthwhile when the dust settles.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Orville right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Orville season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around to get some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







