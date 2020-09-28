Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Week 8 Veto Ceremony results







The Veto Ceremony unfolded in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house today, and the results are … well, let’s just say it was predictable.

As so many people out there surely expected, Veto winner / Head of Household Cody opted to not use the power, which means that either David or Kevin is going to be leaving the game on Thursday. At the moment, we’re more inclined to side with Kevin going just based on where the numbers are right now. Dani is the closest thing to an ally that he has off the block, and there are not exactly a lot of people in that house environment who trust her at the moment. He’s going to have a rather-hard time finding all of the necessary numbers in order to stick around, given that he would need Christmas, Memphis, and Nicole to also want to keep him around. He would only need three votes if Cody breaks the tie for him, but that feels unlikely.

In general, it remains reasonably quiet in the house, and perhaps the biggest surprise of the week is the simple fact that nobody has even seen Dr. Will as of yet throughout the week. There was all of this hype going in that he would have a big role in a lot of the game (or at least in presenting stuff), that hasn’t materialized all that much in the time since.

Yet, there is still time. Today is only Monday, and we’ve got a handful of days ago until the eviction actually happens.

