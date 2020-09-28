The Good Doctor season 4: Another dose of behind-the-scenes fun







Are you prepared for The Good Doctor season 4 to arrive on ABC a little bit later this fall? We know that it’s been a long wait, but we do take some comfort in knowing that the cast and crew are getting back into the swing of things.

For a particularly fun dose of behind-the-scenes action today, all you need to do is head over and visit the latest Instagram Stories from Fiona Gubelmann! In some new video clips, the actress behind Morgan has a little fun while on set of the ABC show — it’s a reminder of what it’s like being in production, where you are often just waiting for your chance to deliver a scene amidst everything else going on. She’s dressed as though Dr. Reznick is ready for surgery, though face coverings in particular are something that is both being worn both before and after filming.

As for what we’re going to be seeing for Gubelmann coming up this season, we’re curious to see precisely how she is faring both in terms of the chaos in the hospital and then also within her own personal life. She has rheumatoid arthritis, and we do have a feeling that this will continue to be a part of the character’s personal narrative in some shape or form.

Luckily, we know that we’re only a matter of weeks away from the premiere! Hopefully, there will be some more content soon that helps to tide us over further…

