Dancing with the Stars 29 preview: Will Carole Baskin be eliminated?







Tonight on ABC, Dancing with the Stars 29 is back in its typical Monday timeslot for Disney Night — and also presumably, another elimination.

So who is going to be booted this time around? Provided that things end up going as we anticipate, the general consensus is that Carole Baskin is going to be in trouble. She barely escaped elimination week 2, and her one saving grace was that there was another dancer in Charles Oakley who was as bad of a dancer as her. Now, some of that security is gone.

Is there anything saving Baskin now? Maybe the fact that she generates headlines for the show, but the real problem here is that Dancing with the Stars has a new format that makes saving bad dancers harder. Unless she’s routinely drawing big vote totals similar to what we saw with Sean Spicer last season, she’s not going to be able to avoid the bottom two — especially as some other dancers get better.

As for who could be in danger alongside Carole, you do have to consider the possibility that Chrishell Stause could have some leftover trouble from a difficult week one outing. Monica Aldama may also be someone with a relatively-small fan base compared to some other contestants. Nelly’s scores aren’t altogether great, but we think his name recognition will help him for the time being.

Do you think that Carole Baskin will be eliminated on Dancing with the Stars tonight?

Do you think that Carole Baskin will be eliminated on Dancing with the Stars tonight?

