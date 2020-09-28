Shameless season 11: Noel Fisher, Cameron Monaghan BTS







The wait for more Shameless is long, but hardly that much of a surprise. We know that the series was forced to hold production due to the global health crisis, but the good news is that the cast and crew are back to work!

Not only that, but we do have some photographic proof of that very subject! If you look below, you can see one behind-the-scenes shot of Cameron Monaghan (Ian) and Noel Fisher (Mickey) masked up behind the scenes. Whether or not the characters are masked up on-screen remains to be seen, but there are plans to potentially include the global health crisis somewhat in the story. Even if it’s not a substantial inclusion, it is an inclusion nonetheless.

Want to get some more news when it comes to Shameless in video form, be sure to watch the latest below! Once you do just that, remember to subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube! Also, be sure to visit our show playlist with some further updates.

Fisher’s Instagram hosts a few different behind-the-scenes shots that are worth checking out, and we know that we’re personally excited already that there are so many interesting stories coming for Mickey and Ian in the final season. Now that the two are (finally!) married, that presents a great opportunity to learn a little bit more about what their future could be. We want the two to have an opportunity to be happy in whatever else is coming their way — we know that Shameless is in a lot of ways a story about struggle, but there is something nice about knowing there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Shameless

What do you most want to see when it comes to Shameless season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other insight on the series. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







