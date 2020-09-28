SWAT season 4 spoilers: Prepare for a younger version of Hondo







SWAT season 4 is set to premiere this fall on CBS, and all current indications suggest that there’s some big things coming around every corner.

Case in point — some of what we’re going to be seeing within the very first episode! In the event that you didn’t know, this is a show that is going to kick off by flashing back to the LA riots of almost thirty years ago. It’s an opportunity to take on a story that was initially planned for the end of the third season, and we are now at a point where this subject is more relevant than ever.

In flashing back to this particular era of history, it makes sense that the show introduce some younger versions of key characters — hence, what we have to report on today. According to a new report coming in from TVLine, Donald Dash (Rise, Blue Bloods) is going to be brought in to play a younger version of Hondo, who of course you know thanks to Shemar Moore. Meanwhile, Rico E. Anderson is going to be returning as the younger version of Hondo’s father. This episode will carry with it a lot of emotional weight, and there may also be some relevancy to what is going on in the present. There are plans for the modern-day story to continue some of the plots established at the end of season 3.

SWAT was one of the first series to go back to work in Los Angeles following the onset of the pandemic, and all indications suggest that the cast and crew are doing whatever they can to make things safe for all parties involved — we think the cast and crew are well aware of the impact that this show has on people, and the desire to get it back on the air.

