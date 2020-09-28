Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Amy Coney Barrett; Supreme Court







We’ve been forced to wait for many weeks on end to see a new episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — so was it worth the wait?

We should note that Oliver kicked off the show tonight, once more, from the “white void.” While he did discuss subjects including the global health crisis and social justice, the main focus here tonight was on the Supreme Court. Following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Trump made the decision to name Amy Coney Barrett as his new nominee. This is going to lead to a heated, intense debate over the next several weeks.

Odds are, you are very much familiar with the Supreme Court already. You may have heard a few different things about Barrett already. What Oliver wanted to do tonight was explain how we got to this very point, and if there was anything that could be done in order to turn the tide.

