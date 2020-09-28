Snowfall season 4: Are more episodes underway again?







We know that there are a lot of people out there who are very-much excited to see Snowfall season 4 back on the air. While we may not be able to offer much in the way of a premiere date, we can at least give you a slice of good news right now!

In a new post on Twitter, series star Damson Idris made it clear that recently, the cast and crew gathered for the episode 5 table read. It’s a reminder that the show is getting back to filming after many months away due to the global health crisis. No doubt that this has been one of the longest waits imaginable for new episodes, but we do think that it will prove to be very much worth it.

Because of the photo that Idris shared, it’s starting to become so much clearer why FX didn’t go ahead and air the episodes that they had. To be blunt, it’s because they didn’t really have that many! Because they only had four episodes in the can, that means that they wouldn’t have had a whole lot to air. Even Power Book II: Ghost was able to put five episodes on the air this past month — four just isn’t a whole lot to go on. There also may not have been that much of a natural spot to temporarily go on hiatus when it comes to airing new episodes.

With Snowfall season 4 getting back in production, let’s go ahead and cross our fingers that there is going to be something more when it comes to new soon! We’d love to see the series later this year, but if not then, an early 2021 date feels feasible. It’s mostly going to come down to what FX wants to do — it should feel pretty clear to everyone out there that patience is best.

This mornings episode 5 table read. Season 4 on the way. Let’s get back to business.#snowfallfx pic.twitter.com/XRBhLzGEll — Damson Idris (@DamsonIdris) September 22, 2020

