When Calls the Heart season 8: Another new romance tease!







We know that you are going to be waiting a while to see When Calls the Heart season 8 on the air, but you can go ahead and know this: There is romance coming. Not that this should really come as all that much of a surprise to anyone out there.

In a new post on Twitter, series star Erin Krakow made sure the message was loud and clear when she posted the following on the subject:

“Oh, I don’t plan to share any details right NOW. Just wanted to assure you all that there will be romance in S8. Trust me.”

Filming for season 8 has been underway for a little while now, so you don’t have to sit around here and wonder as to whether or not it’s going to be able to get back in action. At the moment, we know that we’re still going to be getting a Christmas Special, and then season 8 proper will be coming in 2021. The romance for Krakow’s Elizabeth is pretty clear at this point — she has been involved in a love triangle for quite some time with Lucas and Nathan. We think that season 8 is going to bring some sort of resolution to that, and then also further us on to some other subjects. There’s always a lot of stuff going on in Hope Valley, and we have a hard time thinking that this is going to change when the show comes back for more.

Hopefully, over the next few weeks more specifics will come out when it comes to When Calls the Heart. Rest assured, we’re curious for more of what the future could hold for all of these different familiar faces.

