The Comey Rule episode 2 air date, additional details







Following today’s bit premiere, are you curious to get some more insight on what is coming on The Comey Rule episode 2? Go ahead and consider this your source. The ambitious Showtime project has been the subject of a lot of discussion already, mostly because of its depiction of former FBI Director James Comey, Donald Trump, and a number of key figures involved in the process.

Below, check out The Comey Rule episode 2 synopsis with some more insight as to what’s coming up:

A virtual day-by-day account of the tempestuous relationship between Comey and Trump and the intense and chaotic first months of the Trump presidency.

Do we think that the performances in the show are going to be all sorts of fantastic? Absolutely, but we still aren’t entirely sure what the viewership is going to be for the series. One of the biggest struggles concerning The Comey Rule is the idea that so many people are just embroiled in near-constant controversy when it comes to the Presidency. There are so many people who may want a break from all of it, especially since we are in an election year and tensions are higher than they have ever been before.

Of course, with all of this being said the show would be far less relevant in the event that the folks over at Showtime decided to delay it or push off the project. Hence, the reason to air the two-part event before the election. Remember, there were reports temporarily that The Comey Rule wouldn’t come on until a little bit after the fact.

Ultimately, we have a feeling that there are a lot of different headlines that we are going to have a chance to see play out because of this. We’ll just have to see what a lot of them are when the dust settles.

What do you most want to see on The Comey Rule episode 2?

What did you think about the first episode? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments. Also, remember here to stick around to secure some other news related to the show. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







