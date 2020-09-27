Lovecraft Country episode 8 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Jig-A-Bobo’







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on Lovecraft Country episode 8? In true HBO fashion, they aren’t releasing too many details in advance.

So what can we say at this given moment? Think in terms of the title for the installment in “Jig-A-Bobo,” and coming out of the big Hippolyta episode this time around, doesn’t it feel like we are armed with a little bit more insight and information than ever before? Doesn’t it feel like we have to be building more towards a few jaw-dropping moments? Given that there are only a small handful of episodes left this season, things have to be taking a few more unusual turns. Just stay true to the characters and the story that you have.

The one thing that we can say in advance here is that the title may be a reference to Bobo from earlier this season, who some have theorized on some level if Emmett Till. Bobo was his childhood nickname, so there is plenty of reason to believe that this episode could revolve around him to some degree.

Rest assured, there will be some more discussion all about this episode and what’s next over the course of the coming days. For now, just be prepared for Lovecraft Country to continue to do what they can to draw you further and further into this world.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Lovecraft Country episode 8?

