Dancing with the Stars 29: Kaitlyn Bristowe shares injury update







On this past episode of Dancing with the Stars 29, Kaitlyn Bristowe proved that she is still very much a contender, despite suffering an ankle injury. Coming into this season, it was clear that she was going to be a favorite due to her dance experience and also her ties to Bachelor Nation — a powerful voting block. Yet, injuries have a way of slowing down contestants.

The good news for the time being is that Kaitlyn does still seem game to move forward in the competition at the moment, and is ready to participate with a Moana-themed routine during Disney Night. In a post on Instagram (see below), the reality star made it clear that it’s been a tough week; yet, she is prepared and ready to take on one of the latest challenges. It doesn’t seem as though she is being deterred by being in pain.

For some more Dancing with the Stars video discussion, be sure to watch some of the latest below! After you check that out, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess for some other updates and also view our playlist.

Ultimately, it doesn’t seem like you have to worry about Kaitlyn’s ability to dance this week — barring some unfortunate surprise, she should be okay hitting the floor and performing a new routine. We’ll see, in the end, precisely what the scores are.

Related News – Check out some of the latest spoilers on this upcoming Dancing with the Stars episode

Are you rooting for Kaitlyn Bristowe to win this Dancing with the Stars episode?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other updates on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







