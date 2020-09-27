Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 8?







Who won the Power of Veto within the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house? Within this article, we’re going to hand you the answer to that, plus also some of what it means for the game moving forward.

If you missed the news from earlier this weekend, Head of Household Cody nominated Kevin and David for eviction, with Kevin serving as the clear target. With the Veto players being Enzo, Nicole, and Tyler, it was hard to imagine that any of them would use the Veto on Kevin if they won. Maybe there was a tiny chance that Enzo would consider it, but we thought entering the competition that he’d probably throw it.

Now, we have the official results for you: Cody won the Veto! That gives him a chance to control the entire game for the week, though it also means that the fate for Kevin in the game is more or less sealed. He’s a goner on Thursday, pending some last-minute surprise … and we’re all now left to sit around and speculate until we get around to the triple eviction. This is provided that there isn’t some last-second surprise or vote flip, which can occasionally happen within this world. We’ll see what the campaigns are.

Also, congrats to David for getting some money! Sure, it’s not the Veto, but let’s be honest — he wasn’t the target, and he also has some more guaranteed cash he takes home now. He’s probably not winning the game anyway.

