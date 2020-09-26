A Million Little Things season 3 spoilers: The latest casting scoop!







A Million Little Things season 3 is going to be coming up to ABC a little bit later this fall, and we know now of another new face joining the ensemble!

According to a new report coming from Deadline, You’re the Worst alum Chris Geere is going to be recurring on the drama coming up. So what sort of role is he going to play? Think in terms of Jamie, a roommate for Maggie in Oxford. If you did not know, she’s going to be heading over there following the end of season 2 — including her making it clear to Gary precisely what her feelings were.

What we know about Jamie right now is that he is “Brash and funny,” and he turns out to become quite a friend to Maggie despite having some differences in terms of their personalities. That’s a big part of the fun that comes with being roommates sometimes; you can forge bonds in rather unexpected places.

Ultimately, our hope is that we’re going to be seeing all sorts of interesting stuff for Maggie in Oxford after taking her teaching fellowship there — but we do wonder just how long she will be gone! One of the most-obvious struggles with this sort of storyline is how to incorporate someone with all of the other characters when they are away for a substantial period of time. Yet, we’re still fairly confident that the show will find a way to make things work. We think we’ve all learned during some of these difficult times that there are a wide array of means for communication — it doesn’t always have to constitute in-person conversations.

