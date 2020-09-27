Power Book II: Ghost episode 5 spoilers: ‘The Gift of the Magi’







Want to know what’s coming on Power Book II: Ghost episode 5? We’re going to start off here with a talk about titles.

This upcoming installment, airing next weekend on Starz, carries with it the title of “The Gift of the Magi.” This is, of course, a reference to the classic O. Henry story,

Interested in getting some more news on Power Book II: Ghost in video form? Then watch our most-recent take on the series at the bottom of this article! After you check that out, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then view our show playlist.

So how does this translate to the world of Power? The message of The Gift of the Magi is that love is the most valuable gift you can have. Both of the main characters of the series end up making huge sacrifices for the sake of each other — it’s a story that resonates around the holiday season in particular. We know already that in the world of Power, Tariq St. Patrick is trying to sacrifice a lot to get his mom out of prison — and she sacrificed a lot in the first place in taking the fall for Tariq. It’s a different sort of relationship than the one in The Gift of the Magi, and the stakes are obviously so much different. Yet, we think that sacrifice is still a big theme here — though Tariq put Tasha in an impossible spot in the first place by killing Ghost.

It’s possible that this title is embedded further into Tariq’s storyline at school, or with some of the other characters in either the Tejada family or elsewhere. No matter how it manifests itself, it’s pretty clear already that this is going to be a huge component of what lies ahead.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost episode 5?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







