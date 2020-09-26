Lucifer season 5 spoilers: Who is new character Carol Corbett?







For those of you who did not know already, Lucifer is back in production on the season 5 finale and after that, they will get right into season 6! There’s a lot of great stuff to look forward to, even if it does come with the bittersweet reminder that we are nearing the end of the road.

For the sake of today, though, why not go ahead and present another dose of casting news? We’ve shared already that former Friday Night Lights actor Scott Porter is coming on board this series for a significant role, one that will start in the second half of season 5 (specifics TBD) before crossing over into season 6. According to TVLine, the actor will be playing Carol Corbett, a detective who shares a past with Dan — and someone who becomes a part of the LAPD. He could also end up having some sort of relationship with Ella.

Is he a new love interest for Aimee Garcia’s character? It’s possible, but (spoiler alert for the first half of season 5!) we sure hope it goes better than what she went through with her last boyfriend. Pete turned out to be a serial killer, so it’s hard to imagine things ever going worse than what we saw there. We do want Ella to end the series happy, in whatever form that potentially takes. We don’t think that she needs a love interest to find that joy, but if there’s the right person for her out there, who would want her to say no to that? We just don’t think there’s any need to rush into anything.

Hopefully, we will have a chance to see the second half of Lucifer season 5 at some point later this year, or in early 2021 at the earliest. We’ll have further news on the subject before too long…

What do you want to see for Ella on Lucifer season 5 moving forward?

