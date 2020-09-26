The Boys season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Is Becca in grave danger?







As we prepare for The Boys season 7 episode 7 arriving on Friday, there are new reasons to be concerned. The latest evidence of that comes via what we’ve got below.

In the new promo (see below), you can see a very uncomfortable meeting featuring Homelander, Stormfront, and then also his son Ryan. What we’re most worried about here is what happens to Becca. Billy Butcher’s lost love has been basically a prisoner to Homelander’s torment, and her son is one of the last major things that she has to cling to. The idea of Homelander creating a new family with Ryan, Stormfront, and himself has to be all sorts of terrifying. Stormfront is someone who has figured out the best way to manipulate Antony Starr’s character — appealing to his narcissism. She understands that he needs to feel as strong and special as humanly possible and through that, she can get some of what she wants. This is just another way for her to appeal to that.

Unfortunately for Becca, she’s ultimately helpless unless The Boys or someone else helps her. She’s just one person, without powers, having to deal now with two Supes — including Homelander, who is incredibly delusional about how to be a parent. Knowing this guy, he probably thinks that he can force Ryan to respect him when really, that’s going to be almost impossible.

Whatever happens here, we know it’s going to be big — it has to be, given that the finale is almost here!

