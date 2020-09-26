Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Week 8 nominations







The week 8 nominations are in from the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house, but we can’t even pretend that anything is a surprise here.

If you did not know the news as of yet, Cody won Head of Household, and from last night virtually on it’s been pretty clear who he was going to nominate: Kevin and David. Kevin is the target, mostly because he is pretty much the only person in the house who he isn’t working with.

At this point, Kevin has been almost constantly on the block, so we shouldn’t be even remotely surprised about the notion of him getting upset. Yet, he clearly did just that with Cody before nominations, engaging in a confrontation-of-sorts over what he felt was petty behavior. Kevin did go at him over the tension between the two, mostly that Cody expects him to almost kiss the ring when the two never even have conversations. That made Cody upset, and he’s even more heated at this point. There’s not going to be any love lost between the two, and the reality here is that unless Kevin wins the veto, he’s a goner pending some last-minute surprise. So many of these houseguests are just living in Cody’s world at the moment — he is playing one of the best games, and he’s got so many allies that it’s hard to take a shot at him.

Tomorrow is going to be the OTEV Veto Competition, so we’ll see what happens there — there’s a reasonably good chance here that Christmas could be a potential replacement nominee.

