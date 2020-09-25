Blue Bloods season 11: How will family theme be intact?







The truth here remains that we still don’t know when Blue Bloods season 11 is going to be premiering on CBS. Instead, what we keep hearing are the same things that we’ve heard time and time again: Filming will be starting soon.

We can’t say that we’re surprised by all of the time spent playing the waiting game — it’s hard to film anything during this particular climate. Yet, it does leave us all wondering how certain part of the show will be incorporated.

Want to get some more Blue Bloods news in video form? Then watch our expectations for the new season below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates and view our show playlist.

Ultimately, it goes without saying that one of the biggest key themes of the show is family — it reverberates in just about every single thing that the show does. We already know that the family dinner scenes are going to have to be different to some degree to better represent real-life circumstances; so how can this important theme remain intact?

One of the most important things that we’re going to be seeing across Blue Bloods moving forward is, potentially, a lot of creative ways to communicate. We wouldn’t be surprised if we saw more of the Reagans around each other virtually, or using the workplace as a means of spending some time together. It’s going to be harder away from the job, so we wouldn’t be surprised if the show finds the way to marry the two.

Or, if there is an insistence on a family gathering, we could see the series writing in something that is a bit more socially distanced in theme and feature some of the characters somewhat apart, but all in the same setting. They may have to get creative if the show wants to tell a story about pandemic life — but they can still use real life as inspiration. After all, haven’t a lot of us been forced to be creative as of late?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







