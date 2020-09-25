Power Book II: Ghost spoilers: Why does Carrie want to help Tariq?







As we are preparing for Power Book II: Ghost this weekend on Starz, there are a lot of individual stories that are going to unravel further. We have the state of things when it comes to Tariq and Monet’s operation, and of course Tasha preparing for the trial.

Of course, there is also Tariq’s struggle at school, something that still feels as though there is a lot to develop here. What we know at the moment is that Tariq is under the tutelage at the moment of Carrie, who is doing a lot to look after him, including communicating with Jabari and making sure that he can commit to canonical studies. She’s putting herself out there a lot in order to support one of her students, and this in itself can be a risky endeavor. If he tanks, then that hurts her own reputation.

If you do want to get some more Power Book II content, check out another video on what lies ahead below! Once you watch that, remember to then also subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other news and view our playlist. We’ll have further insight coming soon…

So why does she push so hard in order to help Tariq? Speaking to TV Insider on the subject, here is some of what Melanie Liburd had to say:

Carrie sees something in Tariq. Carrie has this really interesting relationship with her own father, and I’m sure more will be divulged as we go along and maybe more into Season 2. She had a very complex relationship with her father and her father pushed her and was very just brilliant at everything and he was quite bully-ish.

She sees Tariq as a kindred spirit and she sees the turmoil and the complex relationship that he must have had with his father. She sees that in him and she wants to help him and she connects with him in that way. But also, Carrie does things hugely inappropriate, too, like hold a massive vigil when he asks not to have a vigil and things like that.

It’s clear at the moment that Carrie doesn’t always do the right thing, even if sometimes for Tariq it comes from a good place. Given that we know that Power Book II has been renewed already for a season 2, there’s a lot to be excited for still through all respects.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Tariq’s college story on Power Book II: Ghost right now?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







