SEAL Team season 4 filming underway; another step closer…







SEAL Team season 4 is one of the shows currently on the CBS fall schedule, so isn’t it nice to know that production is underway?

In a new post on Twitter (see below), series star David Boreanaz confirmed that it was “good to be back shooting” the show, where he also serves as an occasional director and also an executive producer. This is a show that will likely pick up where the finale left off — how can it not when you consider the ending to season 3? We’ve already heard that the show is planning to not address the global health crisis, choosing instead to offer an escape for a lot of people who are currently out there looking for one.

With production underway, this could help to ensure that SEAL Team is able to come on with new episodes later this fall — we’re hoping for November. With that being said, we understand the need for flexibility — this is the sort of thing that is going to be required at this point in time. How in the world can it not be? Let’s hope that everyone stays safe, and that we’re able to get some teases and a wide array of other scoop over the course of the next few months. Maybe that means good news for Jason and Mandy — or, at the very least, some information about what the long-term plotlines can be once the stories planned for season 3 are wrapped up.

Above all else, let’s hope that SEAL Team maintains its status as one of the most underrated shows out there, complete with thrilling action and some emotional performances. It tries its best to recreate all aspects of life for people who are actively out there serving.

Good to be back shooting @SEALTeamCBS — David Boreanaz (@David_Boreanaz) September 23, 2020

