Manifest season 3 filming underway; go behind the scenes







Is it true that Manifest season 3 is coming back on the air — we’re just going to have to wait a little while in order to see it. The NBC series is not slated to premiere until the new year, but isn’t it nice to now that production is now underway?

If you look below, you can see courtesy of executive producer Jeff Rake a few different behind-the-scenes sneak peeks from executive producer Jeff Rake. It’s clear that these images don’t do a whole lot when it comes to showing off what’s going on in terms of the story, but they’re also not really meant to. It’s just nice to see some reminders that the cast and crew are back to work, albeit with an abundance of different safety measures designed to make 100% certain that everyone is okay.

Manifest season 3 is going to pick up (hopefully) addressing some of the big mysteries from season 2, including that shocking plane reveal and then also what happened with Zeke. One of the things that the series does a great job at is resolving some mysteries while opening the doors on new ones. We’re excited to see that continue, and also just hopeful that they will find a way to keep us guessing every single step of the way.

We expect that later this year, we’ll have a little bit more in the way of official Manifest news to hand out.

