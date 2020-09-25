Outlander notes: Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish, Maria Doyle Kennedy







Happy Friday, everyone! Why not wrap up this busy work week with the latest edition of Outlander notes? We have a number of different stories to dive into here, and let’s begin with the latest announcement related to Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish.

While there is not going to be a formal Outlander season 6 panel at the virtual New York Comic-Con next month, we do have some good news to report nonetheless — there is a discussion happening featuring Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish! The two stars of Men in Kilts plus the upcoming book Clanlands are going to be front and center for a panel alongside moderator Josh Horowitz. He’s got a great rapport with Sam, so this one should be fun to see! New York Comic-Con is taking place from October 8-11, so there will be more details available as we get closer to the date.

Interested in more news on Outlander in video form? Then all you gotta do is watch what we've got below!

For some more info about the event this year in general, all you have to do is visit the link here.

Fun facts from Maria Doyle Kennedy – In honor of the fantastic actress’ birthday today, why not check out a video below! In that, the actress behind Jocasta talks about music, favorite holidays, learning from her children, her first job, and other sort of things about her life. This is similar to the rapid-fire Q&A that we saw recently via Richard Rankin. We love these little videos that the show puts out — there may not be much in the way of story scoop in here, but at least it’s a nice chance to learn a little bit more about the cast. Plus, they help out tremendously during this Droughtlander.

To know her is to love her, so celebrate @mariadkennedy's birthday today by learning a little more about her. 🥳 #Outlander pic.twitter.com/kgwQmBXHnG — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) September 25, 2020

