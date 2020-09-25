Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: The nomination plan







The nomination ceremony is going to happen in a little bit in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house — so what’s going to be going down along with that?

If you missed it, overnight Cody was declared the Head of Household and now, we’ve got a good sense as to what the current plan is. He’s interested at the moment in nominating Kevin and David, with the former serving more as the target. He wants Kevin out, and that makes sense given that he’s on the outside of the numbers.

Yet, is it possible that there could be a bigger move coming up in the future here? It definitely does feel like it. If Kevin does win the Veto, it feels like there’s a reasonable chance that Christmas could be the replacement nominee and, in turn, be booted from the game. Cody will consider it, but it will be up the remaining players. Tyler and Memphis certainly wouldn’t be game to do this, but if everyone else, that is really all the support needed. Cody’s not going to put Cody or Dani on the block, most likely, so there are some other situations and ideas that will need to be considered here.

For now, though, we expect it to be a straightforward week. Based on everything that we’ve seen in the past from Kevin, we have a hard time coming on here and even pretending that we have some sort of confidence in him.

