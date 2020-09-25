Big Brother 22 All-Stars spoilers: Who won HoH, week 8?







Who is the week 8 Head of Household on Big Brother 22 All-Stars? Consider this article your landing page to learn more information on that!

Coming into this, we wish we could say that there was a lot of information to hand down — yet, the producers decided to shake up the format and make a part of the episode about the mystery neighbor. We’re going to be left until Sunday to see, at least on the broadcast, who the next HoH is going to be.

For more Big Brother 22 video coverage, watch our take on the feeds and more below! Once you watch, subscribe to Matt & Jess for some other coverage and then view our playlist. We’ll have more news coming…

With that being said, we should learn who the winner is tonight via the live feeds! We’ll update this page immediately once there is more information. The only thing that we know is the Dr. Will is going to have some sort of role here with this, and there could also be money and prizes that are somehow involved in what goes down here.

If we had to guess, the HoH winner will be revealed late tonight — typically, the feeds return at some point following the West Coast airing of the show. Because there is no After Dark anymore, there is no reason to hurry.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother right now

Who do you want to see be the next Big Brother 22 Head of Household?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also stick around to get some more news when it comes to the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







