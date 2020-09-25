Big Brother 22: Where is Julie Chen – Da’Vonne Rogers interview?







During tonight’s Big Brother 22 All-Stars episode, we know that host Julie Chen hyped up an interview with Da’Vonne Rogers that will be online. So, where is it? Consider this article your source for a few more details on that very subject!

For those of you who have seen Julie say this the past few weeks, you may know the drill — these extended interviews are a part of the BB Rewind show. These episodes are uploaded to the show’s official Facebook page on Friday, so you’re going to be waiting for a little while. We don’t know why they do this, other than that there is a fear of people being able to see this early and get spoiled. (There are West-Coast viewers that CBS is probably thinking about at the same time.)

As for what we expect from the Julie interview, it’s likely just going to be a few more details about the game, the alliance, and all sorts of odds and ends. We’re happy that Da’Vonne is in good spirits, and we hope to get more insight from her on the subject of how she’s looking at the game as a juror. Ultimately, we know that Nicole did her wrong, and her play regarding Ian and the lie was strategic. However, Da’Vonne went to her on a personal level asking for the truth and she lied. That is where things get a little bit dicey.

We’ll have the interview embedded within this article once it is live.

