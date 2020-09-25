Big Brother 22 All-Stars: Who is the mystery neighbor?







Tonight on Big Brother 22 All-Stars, another mystery is getting unraveled: The identity of the neighbor. Who are they, and what are they going to do?

The biggest thing that we knew entering the episode tonight is that the neighbor is some sort of Legend bringing in a major twist in the game. Our hope was that the person at the center of this was going to be either Dr. Will, Rachel Reilly, or someone of that stature. We didn’t want this to be a letdown and something that nobody would be altogether psyched about. They’ve hyped this up far too much for something like that!

In the closing moments of the episode, Julie chose to then reveal the big surprise — the neighbor is none other than Dr. Will Kirby! He showed up at the balcony sporting a coffee cup. We have no idea what he is going to, but he claims that he is going to be there to help with the Head of Household and Veto. This is gonna be fun, and it’s exactly who we wanted to see.

There is no better neighbor than Dr. Will at the moment — that’s what we’re most excited to see. He’ll bring fun and entertainment to the game no matter what. Since nobody left really has any relationship with him at all outside the game, there’s not that much of a reason to worry about that.

You will see more of the neighbor twist play out on Sunday night’s episode.

What do you think about the Big Brother 22 neighbor twist?

