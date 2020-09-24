Supernatural series finale spoilers: Expect something personal nature







Just in case you were wondering what the Supernatural series finale was going to look like in terms of its tone, we’re starting to get a good sense. This is an episode designed to make you feel all sorts of emotions, and it’s not so much about being big, broad, or epic.

Honestly, we weren’t sure how a show like this was going to end given that much of this season has been about a battle against God — basically, as lofty of a high-stakes situation as you are going to find. How do you find a way to ensure that people are satisfied emotionally? As crazy as Supernatural often is, this is a show that is, in the end, about two brothers and their relationship. They take on threats, they carry the weight of the world on their shoulders, and they have to find a way to sleep at night.

Finally, we can at least say that this finale (airing later this fall) is going to be more about the heart of the story than some huge, dramatic mythology-based conflict. Speaking to TVLine, here is what co-showrunner Andrew Dabb had to say on the subject:

“For the most part, we wrap up a big chunk of our mythology in Episode 19 … Episode 20 is more character-based and is more concerned with Sam, Dean and this family they’ve built around them than it is with figuring out the Case of the Week.”

The way that we translate this is rather simple: Get out your hankies, since this is going to be an emotional send-off to the series. Honestly, at this point we wouldn’t have it any other way. This is often when this show is at its very best.

