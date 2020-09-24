NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 spoilers: What is Deeks’ new storyline?







As we prepare for NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 to arrive on CBS this fall, it’s fair to wonder all sorts of things! Take, for example, what the future could hold for one Marty Deeks.

Is the character going to be in some sort of job jeopardy? It does appear as though that may be the case. Speaking to TVLine, show executive producer R. Scott Gemmill made it clear that “Deeks’ job as an LAPD liaison, because of all the police reform, may be in jeopardy.” This is a way for the show to bring current events into the story, but it does also raise the question about what Eric Christian Olsen’s character will be doing if he does lose said job. Could he land a proper job at NCIS?

In general, one of the most interesting things about Deeks as a character is that he has gone so long on this show being only partially connected to the agency that Sam, Callen, Kensi, and so many others work at. We get little tastes of his LAPD work here and there, but it feels like at other points it’s something that the writers use when they need to write the character out for an episode or two.

We know that Olsen has already returned to set for some work on the new season, so at least you don’t have to worry about whether or not we’re going to be seeing the Deeks character coming up early on. The question really is what sort of cases he is going to be presented — just as the same goes for many other characters.

Hopefully, the premiere date of NCIS: Los Angeles is going to be revealed in the weeks ahead — our guess right now is that it will be around come November.

What do you most want to see for Deeks on NCIS: Los Angeles season 12?

