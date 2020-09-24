Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: What has Da’Vonne learned?







Late last night, the Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feeds returned after a significantly long period of time off, and there is at least one thing that is different.

To be specific, what we’re talking about here is this: A wall yeller informed Da’Vonne and Kevin of the truth about the vote. The two of them now know for sure that it was Nicole who voted Ian out of the game, and they’ve had some time to analyze their places in the game. Da’Vonne’s been in reasonably good spirits since the feeds came back, but she had a full day to cool off. She knows that she’s going, and she addressed the fans personally last night to thank them for all of the support that they’ve given her over time.

Ultimately, this revelation does change things in some sort of dramatic form, and we’ll see how Kevin navigates in this game with this information in mind.

Want to get some more news on Big Brother 22 in video form? Then watch the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess for more news and view our show playlist. We’ll have further news coming…

As for what else could be coming up later today, our hope at the moment is that we end up seeing Enzo win Head of Household. Why is that? It has a good bit to do with him overtly being interested in targeting Dani. This is a move that will cause Cody to lose an ally, and therefore bring Cody closer to him. Tyler may also want this — both of them, for sure, want to keep David around for a little while, and would seem to be interested in getting Nicole, Dani, and Kevin out over the coming weeks. They just have to win some competitions in order to ensure that it happens.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother 22 right now!

What do you want to see on the Big Brother 22 live feeds, and the episode, tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







