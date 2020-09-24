Big Brother 22 All-Stars: Where are the live feeds down?







Wednesday has been a weird one when it comes to Big Brother 22 All-Stars, and there is a pretty weird reason for one: No live feeds. These are woven into the fabric of the show, and they often allow us to get a true sense of what is going on within the walls of that house.

Yet, without feeds since the middle of the night, we are left in a sense of almost-perpetual confusion.

So what is going on here? We have a few different guesses at the moment.

The aftermath of the wall yellers – We know that someone may have leaked some info into the house last night and because of that, the feeds may be down to keep people from talking about what happened there.. Or, there could’ve been some sort of fight that was ugly and personal — not the sort of thing that you would really expect.

An HoH preparation – Are the houseguests getting some sort of practice for something on tomorrow’s show? It’s possible, but this isn’t the sort of thing that they pull the feeds down forever.

The neighbor twist – Remember that this was a twist announced by Julie Chen on this past episode. We assumed that it was going to be revealed on Thursday, but maybe it has been announced a little bit early.

Ultimately, we’ll hopefully get some more information on this subject whenever the feeds do end up returning.

