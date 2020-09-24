





Tonight marks the official premiere of The Masked Singer on Fox, and of course, that meant a big reveal at the end of the season! During season 3, we saw people like Sarah Palin and Lil Wayne shown off at the end of episodes. With that in mind, we really anticipated something big to be coming.

With that in mind, let’s go ahead and get now to the big reveal. There were a lot of great performers within this first episode, but some where clearly better than others. Hence, the Dragon ended up being the person who received the lowest total and with that, the person who was unmasked in the closing minutes.

So who was it? Think in terms of the legendary Busta Rhymes! We’re absolutely shocked that he was eliminated so soon, especially since he was more talented than some of the other performers. Yet, this is a legitimately big name and someone who is going to be super-familiar to a lot of people out there. He at least got to come out, deliver a memorable performance, and then take a bow — it’s not a long run on the show, but it was a fun one. This was definitely one of the cooler costumes that we got to see and it make him an easy person to root for.

As for the rest of the field, we’ll admit that at the moment, we’re pretty transfixed by the Snow Owls. It’s hard not to be when you consider that talent combined with the twist. It was one of the more curious things that we’ve seen on this show from the very beginning.

What do you think about the latest The Masked Singer reveal?

Did you think that it was Busta Rhymes in the end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, be sure to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Fox.)

