Dancing with the Stars 29 week 2 ratings: The good and bad news







We’ve got the latest ratings in now from Dancing with the Stars 29, and we’d call it somewhat of a mixed bag for ABC at the moment.

What do we get to here first? The good news is that in adjusted numbers, last night’s episode drew a 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic — that is well ahead of the demo ratings from last season. So far, season 29 is skewing slightly younger, which is something that we know ABC was courting entering the new season. It still remains, though, far too early to tell if this audience will stay there the rest of the season. They may be benefiting slightly from people staying at home, coupled with the lack of new programming on some other parts of the web.

When it comes to total viewers, however, the numbers tell a slightly different story. Just over 6 million people watched the show in the adjusted finals, which is one of the lowest audiences ever for a non-results show episode. That means that Dancing with the Stars could be losing some of their older viewers — maybe that is due to the contestants this time, the hosting change, or just the specific circumstances last night of airing opposite a new episode of America’s Got Talent.

Ultimately, the next few weeks are going to tell the tale of this new generation of Dancing with the Stars — and will also speak a lot towards where the series goes moving forward.

