Lucifer season 5, season 6 spoilers: Scott Porter coming on board!







The latest Lucifer season 5 news is coming our way now, and it is all thanks to a familiar face in Scott Porter!

In a new post on Twitter, the Friday Night Lights actor first confirmed that he will be a part of the remainder of the series. It’s to be seen how much of him we see in season 5, but it feels like he’ll at least be introduced then to set the stage for the final season. Maybe he could be a new adversary, or at least someone who impacts the lives of our favorite characters in a significant way.

For some more Lucifer video discussions, check out our take on the first half of season 5 below! Once you watch, remember to also subscribe to Matt & Jess for some other news and then view our series playlist. We’ll have further news coming before too long…

Ultimately, we know that production is filming the end of season 5 and all of season 6 back-to-back, with there being added measures put in place due to the global health crisis. Our hope is that we’ll be able to see the remainder of season 5 either late this year or early 2021. Meanwhile, season 6 could come out at some point next year. The first half of season 5 went by in a flash, which is of course another testament to how truly great Lucifer is. It has that rare ability to make you laugh, cry, and cheer all within the span of a single hour. Porter’s played a number of interesting characters in the past, so we’re intrigued to see what he brings here.

One other thing worth mentioning here about Porter’s post — he is auctioning off a Tom Ellis Zoom call with a fan to raise money for Huntington’s Disease. You can read more about that over at the link here. One of the great things about those in the Lucifer world is that we constantly see them trying to give back in order to make this world a better place.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lucifer

What are you most excited to see through the remainder of Lucifer?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

Why am I wearing a #Lucifer hat, grinnin like a fool, #Lucifans? 2 reasons. 1: I am joining @lucifernetflix for Season 5 & 6! 2: My old friend, Luci himself, Tom Ellis is auctioning off a fan Zoom call to raise $ for #HuntingtonsDisease! Bid NOW at https://t.co/lAGxbzv1Dn! pic.twitter.com/jpITgcVJZt — Scott Porter (@ScottPorter) September 23, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







