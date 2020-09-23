Coroner season 2: When is the premiere date on The CW?







Following tonight’s finale, are you interested to learn when the Coroner season 2 premiere date could be on The CW? Rest assured, we have that info coming your way shortly!

While tonight may be technically the season 1 finale, the network is basically trying to push out the Canadian import to viewers as fast as possible. There will be a one-week hiatus on September 30, but come October 7 the season 2 premiere will air and from there, Coroner will be a fixture in the fall schedule.

Want a few more details on what’s coming in the first episode back? Then check out the official synopsis below:

SEASON PREMIERE – In the season two premiere, Jenny (Serinda Swan) investigates a devastating fire in a low-income apartment building and connects with a woman who has lost everything. While working with Jenny to unravel the details of the fire, Detective McAvoy (Roger Cross) finds himself suddenly on the trail of a different, more complex case. Liam (Éric Bruneau) finds himself dealing with some of his own demons, and Ross (Ehren Kassam) keeps a secret from Jenny. Also starring Nicholas Campbell, Tamara Podemski, Graeme Jokic, Lovell Adams-Gray and Kiley May. Adrienne Mitchell directed the episode written by Morwyn Brebner (#201). Original airdate 10/7/2020. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

For those wondering, we do know already that there is going to be a Coroner season 3 coming to CBC north of the border — because of this, there is also a chance at more episodes airing here down the road. Nothing is confirmed as of yet on that subject, but we’d say that it is information that you can store away in your back pocket for the time being. While the US ratings haven’t been outstanding on The CW, it’s at least drawn consistent viewership over the past several weeks.

