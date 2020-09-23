The 100 season 7 episode 16 spoilers: The series finale & ‘The Last War’







Next week, prepare yourself for all of the emotions. The 100 season 7 episode 16 is going to air, and it is the end of the road. The series finale will likely have big reveals aplenty and be stuffed full of emotion — basically, exactly what you would want from it. This episode is entitled “The Last War,” and that is evidence enough of just how crazy things are going to be. We’ve come to know death very much as a part of this show, and it’s likely going to continue to be a factor. It’s hard to know just how things are going to end.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The 100 season 7 episode 16 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

SERIES FINALE – After all the fighting and loss, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends have reached the final battle. But is humanity worthy of something greater? Lindsey Morgan, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. The episode was written and directed by Jason Rothenberg (#716). Original airdate 9/30/2020.

The idea of humanity’s greater purpose is probably the part of the series finale we’re the most interested in seeing explored further. What could that be? Could this episode serve as some sort of guiding light for all of us? We know that The 100 has been a tale of survival, apocalypse, and experiencing different worlds and different times. Yet, maybe through it all we will see something that offers up for the future — or at least shows what could be if people can change their ways.

This finale will be running until 9:01 p.m. Eastern time — not a big difference at all, but kudos to The CW for at least giving the show an extra minute.

