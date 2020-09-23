A Million Little Things season 3: Floriana Lima promoted to regular







For everyone out there who loves Floriana Lima, consider the following to be fantastic news!

According to a new report from TVLine, the Supergirl alum is poised to be a series regular on A Million Little Things season 3 in the role of Darcy, who you first met during season 2. She is the mother of Liam, and also someone who formed a connection to Gary. Maggie confessed her love to James Roday Rodriguez’s character at the end of season 2, but he opted instead to continue forward in this new relationship.

It’s still far too early to tell where things go with Darcy and Gary, but Lima’s promotion is clear evidence that the show is going to take its time building this character. Typically series regulars have an opportunity to explore things from their own point of view, and we have to imagine with that in mind that we’re going to learn more about her here. One of the things that DJ Nash and the writers excel at here is character-building — they are able to introduce someone and find ways to constantly throw new surprises at you. It’s a fantastic way to ensure that you never get bored from the start to finish.

In addition to her hugely significant role of Maggie Sawyer on Supergirl (now entering its final season), some of Lima’s other credits include Lethal Weapon, The Family, and most recently The Punisher. We’re excited to see what she does here with more screen time! Season 3 of A Million Little Things is currently filming, and it is currently slated to premiere on ABC at some point in November.

What do you most want to see on A Million Little Things season 3?

Do you think that Lima is a perfect fit with this cast? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

