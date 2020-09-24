The Bachelor: Matt James signs off as filming is set to begin







Even though the upcoming season of The Bachelorette has yet to even premiere on ABC, the flagship show is now set to move forward.

For some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette in video form, be sure to watch the latest headlines below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube

In a recent post on Twitter, Matt James indicated that he is signing off Twitter for the next two months — in other words, he’s taking off to kickstart production on his season! There are rumors aplenty out there about possible locations already, and we know that the plan here is to adopt a very similar bubble-like environment to what Clare Crawley had on her own season.

Are things going to play out in the way in which production planned? Not even in the least, but this is where we are now and we’ll just have to wait and see what they can come up with. The show will look and feel a little different, but at least with Matt’s season they’ll have already had a solid season under their belt with Clare as the lead. A lot of the buzz out there from that season was crazy, so maybe things will be a little different this time around.

Even though Clare’s season is premiering a good bit later than anticipated, we do still think that it’s possible that Matt’s could come on reasonably close to the standard January premiere. We do think that, in the end, there’s going to be less of a hiatus between these two shows than we are typically used to. Remember that often, we have to wait from the summer all the way to the start of the year.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you want to see when it comes to The Bachelor featuring Matt James?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

See y’all in 2 months ❤️✌🏽 — Matt James (@mattjames919) September 23, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







