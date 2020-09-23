Dancing with the Stars results: Was Carole Baskin, Charles Oakley eliminated?







Tonight’s Dancing with the Stars episode brought the first elimination of the season, and we honestly had no idea what would happen. The easy thing to speculate was that it would be the end for Carole Baskin.

Going into the show tonight, we just wondered if there was really all that much of an audience out there for the animal activist/Tiger King star. Who was her support base out there? We know that she’s arguably one of the bigger names on the season, but that doesn’t always amount to having an audience. We’ve seen that a number of times on this show already over the years.

Going into the results, we would have assumed that either Baskin, Charles Oakley, or Chrishell Stause would be the first Star eliminated. Yet, crazier things have happened.

The bottom two tonight was revealed to be Carole versus Charles, which ended up being a real battle of clearly the worst two dancers of the season. We wanted to see Charles move forward since he’s a more interesting personality. Carole is more headline, worthy, though, and that is why she ended up staying … at least in our mind. Charles ends up being the first celebrity eliminated and we are not here for this at all…

What did you think about the first Dancing with the Stars elimination of the season?

Do you think the wrong person went home? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

