Is Kaitlyn Bristowe leaving Dancing with the Stars due to injury?







Is Kaitlyn Bristowe leaving Dancing with the Stars after a strong performance at the start of the season? Tonight’s episode left us wondering…

To be specific, Tyra Banks kept hyping up throughout the episode that we were going to be seeing the former Bachelorette try to figure out if she could get back on the floor after an ankle injury put it in jeopardy. This is something that does tend to derail a contestant every so often, and it looked like it was going to be a pretty big problem for her from what we were seeing backstage. Kaitlyn is a talented dancer, and just from that alone we knew that losing her would send shockwaves through the season. Remember that she has long been considered a favorite to potentially win!

Update: At around 6:10, it was confirmed that Kaitlyn will be dancing a little bit later on in the night.

Kaitlyn’s actual performance still felt lyrical and powerful — almost as though there wasn’t too much of a problem with her ankle at all. This has been her dream to do this for a long time, and she was able to pull it off — and, of course, it was one of the best dances of the night. Her score reflected that with a 22 — we’d say that, for the time being, she is the favorite to take home the title. She’s at least safe for this week.

