Liv Tyler leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star before season 2; why?







As we prepare for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 to premiere on Fox in 2021, we have to prepare for the loss of a familiar face. After all, Liv Tyler is not going to be a part of the season 2 cast.

According to a new report from Deadline, the actress is leaving largely due to complications related to travel in the global health crisis. She spent time between London and Los Angeles during the first season of the show, but it’s a little harder to move back and forth with so many restrictions. This isn’t a similar situation to Connie Britton on the flagship show, as Connie had only signed a one-year deal to be a part of the program. There were originally plans for her to be a part of the show longer.

In a statement confirming Liv’s exit, here is what co-creator and showrunner Tim Minear had to say:

“What a thrill it was having a movie star of Liv Tyler’s stature to help us launch the first season of 911: Lone Star.’ We loved working with Liv and will be forever indebted to her for her haunting, powerful portrayal of Michelle Blake. While we were able to tell a complete chapter in Michelle’s story, as with Connie Britton on our mothership, we also feel like there are more stories to be told. The door here will always be open for a return.”

Hopefully, there will be a chance for Michelle as a character to come back once things in the real world become a little bit safer. We know that there is a prominent new addition to the Lone Star cast coming up in Gina Torres, and our hope is that she will provide a chance for us to see a different, exciting energy here. There’s no straight one-for-one replacement for someone like Tyler.

