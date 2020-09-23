Dancing with the Stars 29: Nev Schulman dances to BTS’ ‘Dynamite’







The second episode of Dancing with the Stars 29 arrived on Monday night, and it gave us an opportunity to see Nev Schulman right away. The Catfish star was one of the biggest surprises of the night, and that inevitably led to us wondering if he could keep it up.

One of the important things to remember here is that dance ability can just come natural to some people, and it seemed to be there for Nev from the get-go. Also, he plays well to the public and he is a good, natural storyteller. He performed his song to BTS’ “Dynamite,” and he think he captured some of the fun that this dance should. The hard thing for Nev? Performing first, since that does come with its fair share of challenges. You have to hope that people are going to remember here you in the end!

If there is a silver lining at the moment for Nev, though, it’s simply this: He’s done well enough over the past two episodes that it’s hard to envision a scenario where he is eliminated tonight. We have to imagine the public is going to be behind him and because of that, the next question we’re wondering is rather simple: What is he going to be bringing to the table next? It’s going to be back to the drawing board (or, at the very least, the dance floor) the moment this episode concludes.

