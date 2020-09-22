Dead Pixels season 2: Is it renewed, canceled, acquired at The CW?







Following the finale today, is there a chance for a Dead Pixels season 2 at The CW? Is that something to have some hope for? Within this article, we’ll try to break that down!

Let’s start here with the plain facts: There is no indication yet as to whether or not the British series about gamer culture will be back on the network. Originally, the plan was for the acquisition to air in the fall; however, the premiere date was bumped up when they acquired Devils, which stars a particularly-big name in Patrick Dempsey.

The ratings for Dead Pixels were not exactly through the roof here in the States — think in terms of a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 380,000 live viewers a week. Yet, this wasn’t a costly endeavor for The CW and they probably weren’t going to draw great ratings for something else. Maybe this is enough to give you a sliver of hope that the show is going to come back for more … maybe.

What we know is that there is a second season coming in the UK, so the door is at least open to getting more of the show down the road. It mostly just comes down to whether or not The CW wants to broadcast it again. If they do, we can’t imagine it happening for a while — they do already have a full schedule planned, and after that, they can then move forward for some of their plans with their standard programs. Next summer is the earliest we see it arriving, and who knows if they will want it at that point?

Of course, all of this is a fluid situation and we’ll just have to wait and see what The CW decides to do. Ultimately, though, we’re glad that shows of this subject matter are coming out … and we certainly hope they will continue to be fixtures in the months to come.

