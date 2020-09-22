This Is Us season 5: Sterling K. Brown teases return to filming







This week will mark the beginning of This Is Us season 5 production, and we know that there are a lot of emotional things planned for this season already. Isn’t that just the way of things with this show? It pulls on your heartstrings a million times over and after that, you’re left to process what you’ve seen and what these people have gone through.

We know that there are few stories for season 5 that are as anticipated as the one involving Randall Pearson and his brother Kevin, who are now in one of the roughest periods of their entire lives. There are immensely hurt feelings here stemming from their differing opinions about Rebecca and the clinical trial — along with what Randall did behind his siblings’ back.

During a new interview on The Talk today (see below), star Sterling K. Brown made it clear that this is not going to be a situation that gets better easily or quickly — there’s no way for that to happen, even if the flash-forwards to offer up a small bit of hope for the future:

“You know in the future that these two brothers come together while they’re around their mom, and she’s sick … So hopefully, we get a chance to see how they build their way back to each other — but, it’s not going to be easy.”

Sterling also talked about how happy he is going to be to start filming again, even if it’s pretty clear at the moment that this is a different world and with that, the circumstances around filming are going to be very-much different.

